Kate Middleton Debuts Two New Designer Coats and Rewears an 11-Year-Old Hat

Kate Middleton might have debuted two new designer coats this weekend, but she also recycled an 11-year-old hat!

The classic wide-brimmed, structural black hat from British milliner Philip Treacy was first worn by Kate back in 2006 for Prince William’s passing-out parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. She then wore it again for the Remembrance Sunday service in 2012 — and on Sunday, the expectant royal mom dusted it off once more, at the very same service at London’s Whitehall.

Watching the ceremony from a balcony alongside Sophie Wessex and Princess Alexandra, Kate paired the hat with a new military-inspired black wool-silk coat with gold buttons from Dolce & Gabbana. (The coat is currently sold out.) She also accessorized with three paper red poppies, customary in the U.K to wear on and around Remembrance Sunday. Kate wore her hair in a retro updo as she sung hymns and watched William lay a wreath to honor the many servicemen and women killed in battle since WWI.

On Saturday evening, Kate joined the royal family for the annual Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Once again, she opted for an elegant black design with decorative buttons, this time from the British fashion house Catherine Walker & Co. (A favorite designer of both Kate and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.) The bespoke black silk velvet coat features the house’s signature masculine tailoring on the shoulders, with a nipped waist and embroidered jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. The coat, similar in style to the designer’s cropped Caressa style, showed off just a hint of baby bump and was once again accessorized with a giant paper poppy.