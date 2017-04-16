People

Royals

She’s a Master! Princess Kate Shows Off Her Perfect Curtsey to the Queen on Easter

By @maria_mercedes

Posted on

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate was perfectly poised as she curtseyed when she greeted Queen Elizabeth II for the royal family’s annual Easter Sunday church service.

Kate, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward were just a few of the royals who attended the church service with the Queen at St. George’s chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince Harry, who was spotted in Toronto ahead of the holiday weekend, is believed to be spending the holiday in Canada with his American girlfriend, Suits star Meghan Markle.

Kate, 35, looked Spring-ready in a cream Catherine Walker coat. She accessorized her look with a satin cream hat and matching clutch and pumps. The Queen, meanwhile, remained the Easter style star in a bright teal coat and coordinating hat with pink flowers.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge’s curtsey — and William’s bow — means that it was the first time in the day that they had seen the Queen, according to etiquette rules.

REX/Shutterstock

The Cambridges’ young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, did not attend the Easter service. However, they will be in the spotlight soon enough as they are set to take part in Pippa Middleton’s May 20 wedding as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively.