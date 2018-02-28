Kate Middleton Pulls Double Duty Today — and Puts Her Art Degree to Good Use!

Kate the curator!

Kate Middleton is putting her art history degree to the test as she curates her first exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The royal mom, who is seven month pregnant, debuted the exhibit, entitled “Victorian Giants: The Birth Of Art Photography,” on Wednesday evening, hours after joining Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their first joint appearance together.

As patron of the gallery Kate, who wore a black flower print dress by Orla Kiely and nude suede shoes, selected key Victorian photographs for a special “Patron’s Trail.” She also wrote personal captions displayed alongside each photograph.

Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

She is following in the footsteps of Victoria and Albert, who were enthusiastic supporters of photography from its invention, and making use of her St. Andrews degree (Kate studied art history at the University of St. Andrews where she met Prince William in their shared freshman dorm!).

Writing about her involvement, Kate, who frequently snaps official photos of her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, called herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer.”

Kate Middleton Jeff Spicer/Getty

Kate Middleton Jeff Spicer/Getty

“This period in the history of photography has long interested me. As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children particular, which feature predominately within the exhibition, are of real interest to me,” she wrote in a foreword to the exhibit.

Kate Middleton BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

“These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts. Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential. This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family.”

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Kate took a tour of the exhibition and then met lenders and supporters in the Gallery’s Ondaatje Wing Main Hall.

The exhibition “Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography” includes portraits by Oscar Rejlander, Lewis Carroll, Julia Margaret Cameron and Lady Clementina Hawarden.