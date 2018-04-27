The Reason Kate Middleton Could Go for Baby Number 4

Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken the recent royal tradition of stopping at just two kids. (All four of the Queen’s children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — have two children each.)

Now, with the arrival of Prince Louis, who joins big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte, the question remains: Could they go for one more?

Of course they have a very important role model to follow, and one with whom William is especially close: his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Joyful residents of Bucklebury, where Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton live, are celebrating the news of the new royal baby — Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

“I reckon Kate will try to emulate the Queen and have four!” one villager told PEOPLE after news of Kate’s pregnancy was announced last September. “Carole’s a very close grandmother, so she and Michael will be beaming from ear to ear.”

Kate herself is the eldest of three, and the fact that she has a close relationship with her siblings Pippa and James is what many believe partly inspired the couple to increase the size of their family.

Over at the Old Boot pub, landlord John Haley (who attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011) added, “It’s going to be nice for Carole to have three grandchildren isn’t it? She had three children herself, so I suppose it’s what Kate is used to.”

Haley, however, thinks three kids will complete the young royal family — especially given Kate’s battle with severe morning sickness.

“I can’t imagine Kate will want any more given the ordeal that she goes through every pregnancy. I should think that three children is enough. ”

“Carole will be absolutely over the moon. The locals are all very happy for her and the family. Kate is a really lovely girl so we are all very happy for her.”