Pregnancy Flashback! Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana's 1984 Maternity Style in Norway

When it comes to her royal tour style, Kate Middleton is turning to the late Princess Diana for inspiration.

Just one day after perfectly channeling one of her late mother-in-law’s favorite looks from the ‘90s, Kate once again paid homage to Diana on Thursday in a slate blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat, which channeled the blue suit Diana wore when she touched down in Oslo on February 11, 1984.

And just like Kate, Diana was also pregnant at the time of her solo tour to Norway. The royal was just a couple months into her pregnancy with Prince Harry, while Kate is starting her third trimester.

Princess Kate and Princess Diana Chris Jackson/Getty; John Shelley Collection/UPPA/ZUMA

Princess Diana in 1984 John Shelley Collection/UPPA/ZUMA

Diana bounced down the airplane stairs with ease as she was greeted by a little girl with flowers and Crown Prince Harold and Princess Sonja (who are now King and Queen of Norway!).

Kate and Prince William were greeted by Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit before traveling to the royal palace for a luncheon with King Harold and Queen Sonja.

Prince William and Princess Kate are greeted by Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Harald and Queen Sonja Hannah McKay/PA Wire/AP

On Wednesday, Kate honored one of one of Princess Diana’s favorite looks from the ’90s on Wednesday when she wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker on day two of her royal Scandinavian tour.

The vibrant bespoke coat, which she paired with her go-to Chanel purse and matching heels, channeled Princess Diana’s red-and-white houndstooth jacket by Moschino, which she wore on several occasions.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty; Tim Graham/Getty

Kate has paid homage to her mother-in-law through her fashion choices on several occasions. Most notably, she wore a polka dot dress after giving birth to Prince George, when she and William introduced George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing — a look very similar to the dress Diana wore when she introduced baby William to the world.