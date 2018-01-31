Kate Middleton Perfectly Channels Princess Diana in One of Her Favorite Looks From the '90s

Kate Middleton paid homage to one of Princess Diana’s favorite looks from the ’90s on Wednesday when she wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker on day two of her royal tour of Sweden and Norway.

The vibrant bespoke coat, which she paired with her go-to Chanel purse and matching heels, channeled Princess Diana’s red-and-white houndstooth jacket by Moschino, which she wore on several occasions.

Diana first wore the stylish look to a church service in Sandringham that she attended with sons Prince William and Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family in 1990.

Kate Middleton and Princesss Diana Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty; Tim Graham/Getty

Princess Diana with Prince William at Sandringham Tim Graham/Getty

She wore it again on the royal tour of Canada in October 1991. Just like Kate, Diana also loved to recycle her favorite styles — Diana wore the red-checkered coat a third time to an event in 1992.

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate has paid homage to her mother-in-law through her fashion choices on several occasions. Most notably, she wore a polka dot dress after giving birth to Prince George, when she and William introduced George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing — a look very similar to the dress Diana wore when she introduced baby William to the world.

Another moment came at the 2016 ceremony for Remembrance Sunday, when Kate was captured looking to the sky in all-black, just as Diana did in 1991.

News Group/REX/Shutterstock; Splash News

In August, Kate wore a floral Prada dress dress during a walk through the all-white garden created in Diana’s memory outside of her former home (and Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry‘s current one), Kensington Palace.

Tim Graham/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The green floral dress was unmistakably similar to a dress Diana wore in 1981 during a rehearsal for her wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral.