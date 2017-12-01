Kate Middleton had the day off on Friday, while her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, made her way into the royal spotlight for the first time.

The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third child in April, was spotted arriving at King Cross St. Pancras underground station on an unofficial outing.

The low-key mom of two kept her look casual in her go-to skinny jeans, a checked $169 Zara coat (get a similar look for less here!) and an off-white turtle neck. She pulled her signature blowout into a ponytail, revealing a fresh face with minimal makeup.

MEGA

Like Meghan, Kate clutched an oversized handbag by Mulberry and accessorized her look with black suede boots.

Her off-duty outing came on the same day as Meghan’s official debut alongside fiancé Prince Harry. The newly-engaged couple arrived to cheers from the crowds in Nottingham, about 125 miles north of London. Meghan, who wore an ankle-length navy coat, held hands with Harry as they made their way down the line of well-wishers.

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Kate was all smiles as she stepped out for the first time since the big engagement news. “William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she told reporters. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Prince William also expressed his excitement over his younger brother’s news earlier this week. “We’re very excited, delighted for them both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” he said, hilariously adding: “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”