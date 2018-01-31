Kate Middleton Takes a Style Cue from Future Sister-in-Law Meghan Markle and Carries a Chanel Bag

Kate Middleton proved her bag collection isn’t clutch-exclusive in Sweden.

The royal mom, who typically carries tiny clutches that could barely fit the latest iPhone, broke from her past bag-carrying habits on the first two days of her royal tour. And in doing so, she may have been following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law-to-be, Meghan Markle.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, Kate carried larger-than-normal bags that are similar in size to those Meghan has toted on her first few official royal engagements.

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, the first day of their four-day Scandinavian tour, Kate carried a Mulberry bag — a British brand that also happens to be a favorite of Meghan’s. It’s the Mini Seaton style in black, which features a fold-over top and gold hardware. While the mini size is sold out in black, it’s still available in the larger “small” size (which might be a bit more practical for everyday, non-royal use). A restock is expectedly shortly in the mini size in other colors, too.

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Then on Wednesday, she broke out a bag we’ve actually seen before, on last year’s official visit to Paris. It’s a burgundy Chanel bag with a patterned gold-and-red enamel handle. The bag is Chanel’s Nouvelle Flap Bag, from their A/W 2015 collection, so it’s a bit trickier to find in stores (and will cost you quite a bit if you do find it!). It’s a spin on the brand’s classic flap bag, and luckily, that style is widely available, including at consignment shops where you can snag it for a discount.

Meghan is a fan of a bigger bag, too. For her first official royal engagement in London, she carried the medium-sized, multi-colored Strathberry midi tote. And for her visit to Cardiff, Wales, with Prince Harry, she wore the DeMellier London Mini Venice bag in a dark green hue. However, Meghan loves an oversized bag as well. At the Invictus Games in September 2017 (which marked her first official appearance with Harry), she carried the spacious Everlane day market tote. And clearly, people are a fan of Meghan’s bag style: All three of those bags are now sold out, low in stock or on a waitlist.

Meghan Markle carries a Strathberry bag in Cardiff, Wales, on Jan. 18, 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

But perhaps both women are taking a sartorial hint from their family’s matriarch: After all, whose handbag is more iconic than Queen Elizabeth‘s?