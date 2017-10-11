No one can accessorize a baby bump like Kate Middleton!

All eyes were on the royal mom, who stepped out Tuesday for the first time since announcing she is expecting her third child. And she was glowing in a pale blue lace Temperley London dress, which showed off a slight baby bump.

Princess Kate paired the tea-length, high-collared dress with stunning blue topaz and diamond drop earrings from her one of her go-to jewelry designers, Kiki McDonough.

The drop earrings, which boast a $3,852 price tag, feature oval and cushion cut stones surrounded by diamonds set in 18ct white gold. (Get the look for less here!)

Alongside Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate honored those working in the mental health field during a special Buckingham Palace reception for World Mental Health Day.

The event marked Kate‘s first public outing since August 30, when she and the royal brothers marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Only a few days after that, it was announced that she is pregnant — and with that came news she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that forced her to cancel her public duties.