Kate Middleton Hits the Red Carpet in Deep Green Amid BAFTA's Time’s Up All-Black Dress Code

Red carpet royals!

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the red carpet for the second year in a row at the annual BAFTA Awards (the British equivalent of the Oscars) on Sunday.

And all eyes were on Kate — who is seven months pregnant — as royal watchers were eager to see her dress choice for the evening, which turned out to be a deep green cap-sleeved gown by Jenny Packham. The dress featured a black sash underneath her bust, which accentuated her baby bump. She accessorized with emerald jewelry and a black clutch. The expectant mom wore her hair in perfectly tousled curls.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Similar to the Golden Globes in January, attendees of this year’s BAFTA Awards were encouraged to wear black in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which stands against harassment, assault and mistreatment of women. The initiative also started a legal defense fund to provide monetary support to those who wish to take legal action.

Many of the celebrities participated, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

James Gourley/BAFTA/Shutterstock

At last year’s dress code-free BAFTAs, Kate wore a black patterned off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that would have fit perfectly with this year’s dress code.

The royal family tends to stay away from anything political — they don’t even vote. Although Time’s Up fight to end the harassment, assault and mistreatment of women in the workplace is not aligned with any political party, it’s still more of a public stand than the royals typically take on hot-button issues.

James Gourley/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kate has made a point to support women’s issues in her royal work around mental health and motherhood.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said in a speech last year. “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

Kate and Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, will met with representatives and watch the star-studded ceremony from the front row, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall. William is also on hand to present the Fellowship award — the ceremony’s highest accolade — to director Sir Ridley Scott.