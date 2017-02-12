Princess Kate Outshines Hollywood’s Biggest Stars During Her ‘British Oscars’ Red Carpet Debut

Princess Kate gave Hollywood a lesson in glamour at the British version of the Oscars on Sunday.

For her first-ever debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), the royal mom, 35, walked the red carpet along with Hollywood royalty, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Amy Adams.

Kate wore a black, floral-printed dress from Alexander McQueen with her hair up in a classic chignon. The frock featured off-the-shoulder straps and tiers of gathered fabric. Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a classic tux.

The awards are held at the historic Royal Albert Hall, just a stone’s throw from the Kensington Palace home Kate shares with her husband Prince William , 34, and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1.

At the close of the show, Prince William is set to present a prestigious BAFTA Fellowship to 90-year-old comedy legend Mel Brooks. William previously awarded a fellowship to Dame Helen Mirren in 2014 , quipping that he should call The Queen star “Granny” for the accuracy of her portrayal.

“I am not overwhelmed, but I am definitely whelmed by this singular honor,” Brooks said before the event. “BAFTA has made a strangely surprising yet ultimately wise decision.”

Along with William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, 32, Kate is a big supporter of the British film industry, having filmed a special charity animation with Academy Award-winning Aardman Productions and toured the Harry Potter studios in 2013.

And in 2011 — just after her royal wedding — Kate drew gasps in a lilac Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA “Brits to Watch” event in Los Angeles, which she paired with earrings borrowed from the Queen during the royal couple’s “honeymoon tour” of the U.S. and Canada.