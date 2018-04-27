Kate Middleton's Baby Reveal Dress Looks Like It's from Rosemary's Baby and Twitter Is Losing It

The dress Kate Middleton wore for Prince Louis’ baby debut is drawing some devilish comparisons on social media.

Just seven hours after giving birth to her third child, Kate appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday evening with Prince William by her side to introduce their new baby boy to the world. She wore a red dress featuring a white Peter Pan collar, which paid tribute to the similar design Princess Diana wore when introducing Prince Harry.

But some movie buffs noticed the dress seemed to be an homage to another famous mother. The outfit, as many Twitter users have pointed out, bears a striking similarity to a dress Mia Farrow wears in the classic 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby. In the movie, Farrow’s character famously gives birth to the anti-Christ, making some superstitious fans try out some wicked punchlines on social media.

Anyone else notice Kate's dress is similar to the Rosemary's Baby dress? pic.twitter.com/8f8EeTD0RP — Jimmy Kalaitzis (@KalaSomething) April 27, 2018

Kate wearing the same frock as Rosemary did in "Rosemary's Baby"…hmmm should we be a little bit concerned..LOL… pic.twitter.com/YqSouVnecB — suzie (@zooziee) April 27, 2018

"He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!" Loving Kate Middleton's Rosemary's Baby vibes pic.twitter.com/BFLtpMr4Uh — Victoria Finch (@Victoria__Finch) April 27, 2018

Middleton’s dress was designed Jenny Packham, whom she also chose for Princess Charlotte’s reveal, wearing a yellow floral-print frock in 2015, and for Prince George’s debut in 2013, when she wore a baby blue polka dot number (also in tribute to Princess Diana’s outfit when she presented William to the world in 1982).

Baby reveals aren’t the only time Kate pulls out her Jenny Packham pieces. She also turns to the British designer for many public outings, including her first post-pregnancy event after the birth of Prince George in 2013 when she lefts jaws on the red carpet in a sparkly sequin gown.

She has worn Jenny Packham to her first state banquet, an Olympic concert, film premieres and royal tours in Japan and India. But one of the most memorable Packham moments is the forest green gown she keeps in her closet and has already worn for three separate occasions.

Most recently, she wore the designer this year to the BAFTAs wearing a deep green cap-sleeve gown, with empire waistline to accentuate her baby bump.