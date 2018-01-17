The royal baby bump is here!

After weeks of covering up in a series of coat dresses, Kate Middleton offered a glimpse of her growing baby bump during a casual tennis event on Wednesday.

And while she’s just three months away from her April due date, she hasn’t ditched her non-maternity wardrobe just yet! During a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, England, Kate rewore her go-to tennis outfit, which she last wore when she wasn’t pregnant.

Kate Middleton REX/Shutterstock

From dancing with Paddington Bear to coming to sending Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school, Kate hasn’t missed a beat as she nears the start of her third trimester. Earlier in her pregnancy, she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that forced her to cancel her public duties.

The illness also meant that she missed taking her 4-year-old son Prince George to his first day of school in September. (William pulled solo dad duty instead!)

The royal mom has been giving us major fashion flashbacks, having recycled many of her best maternity looks. Kate keeps her signature style intact during her pregnancies, regularly rotating a rainbow of her go-to coat dresses and tea-length dresses.

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

One thing that has changed for Kate since becoming a mom? Less time for playing sports.

“I love tennis,” she told a group of kids during Wednesday’s active event. “I think it’s a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I’ve got lots of babies!” she said, patting her belly.