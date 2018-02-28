Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton kept their style slightly in sync for their first official joint appearance together.

The two women teamed up with their other halves Prince Harry and Prince William for an event for their royal foundation, which Meghan is joining ahead of her impending marriage to Harry in May. For the occasion, both women wore blue dresses — each reflective of their respective tastes.

Kate wore a very classic blue dress from one of her go-to maternity brands, Séraphine, featuring a two-button detail on the front. The style is appropriately named the “royal blue tailored maternity dress” — and at $169, it’s relatively wallet-friendly. She wore a pair of navy suede heels with the dress.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan wore a navy blue trench dress from American designer Jason Wu. You can shop the look for less here and here. On her feet, she wore the Aquazzara Casablanca multi-strap suede pumps. (She’s a big fan of the Italian shoe brand, and wore a pair of their heels to announce her engagement to Harry last November.) You can shop a similar pair here. With jewelry, she wore a pair of Isabel Marant gold hoop earrings featuring a black stripe down the middle (you can find a similar look here), and her go-to Birks diamond ring (along with her engagement ring, of course!).

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Today marks Meghan’s first official engagement with William and Kate. She first appeared in public with the couple on Christmas Day, when the foursome walked side-by-side to church on Christmas morning with the rest of the royal family. We’ll likely see them together much more often going forward as their embark on joint projects together through their royal foundation.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Growing Friendship

Harry spoke of the joys of working together as a team at the event.

“We have different opinions and they work really well [together],” he said. “Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does. [I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like. But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives.”