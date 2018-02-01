McQueen match-up!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may be hundreds of miles apart, but their style sense is completely in sync.

Both women had official royal engagements on Thursday. Kate’s event was a formal dinner at Oslo’s Royal Palace during her official tour of Sweden and Norway alongside Prince William. And Meghan’s event is her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry, the Endeavor Awards, which honor servicemen and women. And though their outfits couldn’t have been more different — Kate wore an ethereal, flowing blush gown, while Meghan was in a fitted pantsuit — they had one very important thing in common: The designer.

Both women wore Alexander McQueen creations for their respective events. Kate’s a longtime fan of the fashion house, which is now run by designer Sarah Burton, and famously wed Prince William in a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011. Since her wedding, Kate has opted for McQueen pieces again and again, from evening gowns to skirt suits and coats.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty; John Stillwell/PA Images/Getty

Meghan’s history with the brand doesn’t go back as far as Kate’s does. But with McQueen being one of the most iconic British designers in the world, it’s no surprise that she’s choosing to embrace the designer — especially since her future sister-in-law is such a big fan.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Kate’s dress was a light pink gown featuring silver sequin detailing on the shoulders, and cape-like sleeves that fell over the top half in front and continued down the back of the gown. It’s a version of this white McQueen gown, which is currently 60 percent off.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry WENN

Meghan wore a sleek black tuxedo suit with the brand’s Classic Suiting Jacket, which retails for $1,995. She paired the look with a white Tuxe Bodywear bodysuit with a bow at the neck. (The bodysuit is still available in most sizes, too.)

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Kate have been on the same style wavelength. Earlier this week, Kate carried a medium-sized handle bag twice — just like the ones Meghan favors.