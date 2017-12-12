When it comes to blowouts, Kate Middleton is queen!

The mom of two, who is expecting her third child in April, stepped out looking radiant in one of her go-to styles. Kate loves a tailored coat dress, and on Tuesday, she wore a deep purple design with a hint of sparkle by Seraphine during a Christmas party for families of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. She paired the look with black velvet heels and a matching Mulberry clutch.

But it was her gorgeous blowout that was the real showstopper — looking fuller and shinier than ever! Her bouncy dark curls were on full display as she made her way into the event.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In an exclusive hair tutorial for PEOPLE.com, Kate’s personal hairdresser Richard Ward revealed exactly how to achieve the famous “Chelsea Blow Dry” that has become the royal’s signature look. (Here’s how to get the look!)

Kate is capping off 2017 with a string of amazing style moments. Last week, she stunned in one of her most glamorous looks of the year when she wore Princess Diana’s favorite tiara to a white-tie palace party.

James Whatling/MEGA

And she kept things casual earlier in the week in her favorite decade-old boots (and the coziest winter sweater) for a day of gardening.

Kate and Prince William are gearing up for a busy holiday season. Later this month, they will join the rest of the royal family for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch. And holiday excitement is building in the couple’s home. Dad William recently shared 4-year-old George’s wish list for Santa and he took part in his school’s Christmas nativity play — as a sheep!