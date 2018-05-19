Meghan Markle Once Struggled to Get 'Big Designers' to Dress Her, Ladies of London Star & Stylist Says

Meghan Markle is now a style inspiration to thousands of women, so much so that designers are scrambling to get her to wear their designs, but it wasn’t always easy.

Ladies of London star Juliet Angus, who is also a stylist, said on Saturday that, prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, “no big designers wanted to loan” Meghan clothes.

The Bravo personality shared an Instagram photo of Meghan and her new husband Harry stepping out for their evening wedding reception after the two tied the knot at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

“Hollywood glamour ✨ I remember five years ago trying to help my friend, who at the time was her stylist and no big designers wanted to loan to a#meghanmarkle well done, you won’t have that problem anymore,” Angus wrote in the caption. “@stellamccartney #royalwedding#harryandmeghan.”

Angus tells PEOPLE she was “simply mentioning a personal experience of how hard [it] was to get British designers she wanted to wear on her London press trip to loan to her.”

A lot has changed since then. Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and featured long sleeves and a boatneck neckline.

It also had a train, though the length of the train paled in comparison to her 16-foot veil. And of course, during the ceremony, she paired her dress with a tiara — the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara — borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Juliet Angus, Meghan Markle Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images; JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan showed off her curves in a second dress on Friday night as she headed out to her wedding reception alongside Harry. She wore a custom silk dress by Stella McCartney with a “bespoke lily white high neck” with a sexy open back.

She accessorized her look with a pair of heels from one of her favorite footwear brands — Aquazurra — that are “made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue,” according to Kensington Palace. She also wore a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Meghan Markle Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images; STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Not only did the former actress exude movie star looks, she also showed off an emerald cut aquamarine ring on her right hand that once belonged to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, PEOPLE confirmed.

RELATED VIDEO: All About Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Givenchy Wedding Dress

Before her wedding to Harry in front of roughly 600 guests, Meghan was already making a name for herself in the style world proving she has what it takes to set trends.

In April, she wore a custom Emilia Wickstead black jacket and dress and Philip Treacy hat when she attended an Anzac Day service with Prince Harry in London.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

For an appearance alongside Harry, Kate and William at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum event in February, Meghan wore a Jason Wu navy wrap dress, Isabel Marant earrings and Aquazzura “Casablanca” suede pumps.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Chic Style

In their engagement photos, Meghan looked radiant in a Ralph & Russo gown featuring a sheer bodice and tulle skirt.

During her second major public appearance after their engagement, Markle wore a Smythe Brando Coat, taupe wrap, black Marks & Spencer Bell-Sleeve Jumper and black Burberry flare trousers while stopping by Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton with Harry.