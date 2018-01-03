PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Meghan Markle’s Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney?

When Meghan Markle made her royal debut alongside Prince Harry at their engagement photo call at Kensington Palace last November, she did so in a white wrap coat, nude shoes and a dress from a virtually unknown Italian label – a look carefully orchestrated from afar by her best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney. The entire outfit sold out instantly as did the outfit Meghan wore at her first official royal engagement later that week – which Mulroney also styled.

But who exactly is Mulroney, the fashion power player who is almost single-handedly responsible for the “Meghan Markle Effect“? Read on to learn more about the stylist and close friend to the royal-to-be.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica and Ben Mulroney in 2011 George Pimentel/WireImage

1. She’s one half of a Canadian power couple.

Married to television host Ben Mulroney, who is also the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, the couple have been labeled Toronto’s “most polished power couple.” Mulroney and her husband have three children, twin boys Brian Gerald Alexander and John Benedict Dimitri as well daughter Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), whom she often shares photos of on Instagram. Following in her mom’s footsteps, Ivy herself is already quite the social media star: She starred in an ad campaign for Canadian jewelers Maison Birks in 2017.

2. She’s a wedding expert.

Mulroney describes herself as a “consultant providing public relations and social media strategies,” a service she provides for the Canadian outpost of Kleinfeld’s, the New York-based bridal store made famous on the show Say Yes to the Dress. An expert on all things wedding related, she even has her own Instagram page dedicated to bridal styling. And as contributing editor for wedding planner Wedding Vacations (they specialize in planning stress-free destination weddings), Mulroney is certainly no stranger to helping a bride-to-be select her perfect dress. She helped Meghan choose her TV wedding dress for Suits, and she will almost certainly have a key role in Meghan’s “real life” dress search.

3. She’s got a big heart.

In 2011, Mulroney co-founded the charity The Shoebox Project for Shelters with her three sisters-in-law. Since then, The Shoebox Project has distributed over 91,000 shoeboxes full of toiletries and beauty products for women living in shelters. Meghan showed her support the cause when she wore a bracelet made by Canadian designer Ayca exclusively for the charity to a polo match in the U.K. with Harry in May 2017.

4. She dresses the Canadian first lady.

Meghan isn’t the only one who has benefitted from the Mulroney’s style influence and network of Canadian designers on speed dial. Since 2015, the Toronto-based stylist has been dressing Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At her husband’s official swearing in ceremony, Sophie wore a Mulroney-selected white wrap coat, similar in style to the one Meghan wore at the royal engagement photo call. Both garments were crafted by Canadian designers (Sentaler for Sophie and LINE The Label for Meghan) and sold out instantly.

Mulroney with Meghan, Harry, Markus Anderson and Doria Ragland at the Invictus Games PA Images via Getty Images

5. She’s met Prince Harry.

When Meghan watched the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games alongside her then-boyfriend Harry in September, she took two very important women in her life with her. The public got a glimpse of Harry and Meghan on a private balcony with her mother Doria, and two of her closest friends, Mulroney and Soho House consultant Markus Anderson.