J.K. Rowling Trolls Donald Trump By Comparing Royal Wedding Crowd to His Inauguration Attendance

J.K. Rowling is hitting back at President Donald Trump.

The Harry Potter author shared a side-by-side comparison shot of the royal wedding crowds gathered outside of Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel ready to greet newly married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Trump’s inauguration crowd.

“Love > Hate,” Rowling, 52, tweeted on Saturday.

In December, the author was made a Companion of Honor by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for her contributions to literature and philanthropy.

On Saturday, thousands of enthusiastic spectators lined the streets to greet the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their wedding ceremony.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In January 2017, Trump claimed he had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration,” according to The Washington Post at the time.

Over 100,000 people visited #Windsor today. Please come back and visit us again soon https://t.co/SvYmipzSAH pic.twitter.com/SEiCf0dNtz — RBWM (@RBWM) May 19, 2018

His obsession with the size of his inauguration crowd led him to contact the director of the National Park Service to produce photo proof that could back up his claims.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana by Wearing Her Aquamarine Ring for Wedding Reception

According to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the royal wedding had a crowd of over 100,000 people to witness Harry and Meghan on their royal procession.

Crowds cheering newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aaron Chown/PA Wire

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Trump’s inauguration was attended between 300,000 to 600,000 people, according to Vox at the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A multitude of people all over the world watched Harry and Meghan say “I do” in front of roughly 600 guests, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles had a special role in the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the wedding.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will climb into the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews to take them on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor to the delight of cheering fans.