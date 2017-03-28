Is This Princess Kate’s Biggest Blowout Yet? The Royal Mom Stuns at Evening Gala

Princess Kate is stepping into the art world yet again.

On Tuesday, the royal mom headed out for a gala evening at London’s National Portrait Gallery to view the latest exhibitions and meet guests and backers of the landmark museum.

And the royal mom looked stunning in a floor-length green Temperley London dress with lace details and matching earrings from one of her go-to jewelry designers, Kiki McDonough. But it was her gorgeous blowout that was the real showstopper — looking fuller and shinier than ever! Her bouncy dark curls were on full display as she made her way into the event.

During a reception, she toured the latest collections and was shown a range of artwork that had been created, including 10 unique masks by designers like Dame Vivienne Westwood and Philip Treacy.

Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met and fell in love with Prince William, has been patron of the gallery since 2012.

In the past she has come face-to-face with her own image on the museum walls – last year she checked out the country chic photos from a commemorative Vogue shoot, and in 2013 she was on hand for the unveiling of her official portrait.

Her Tuesday outing came as her office at Kensington Palace announced two more upcoming engagements – a European soft diplomacy mission to Luxembourg in May, and another to see the opening night of the West End musical 42nd Street, in aid of one of her charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), on April 4.

This year’s gala at the Portrait Gallery has been set up to support Coming Home, a project that aims to make it possible for portraits of iconic individuals to return to places that are special to them for a loan period – so, for example, artwork featuring subjects like David Beckham can go back to Essex, Sir Walter Raleigh might return to Dorset, and the Brontë sisters to Yorkshire.