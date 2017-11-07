Is a Palace Playdate in Store for Monaco’s Royal Twins and George and Charlotte?

Monaco’s royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques have an itinerary that rivals any celebrity in the world!

First up for the pair, who turn 3 on December 10, is Monaco’s National Day on November 19, which will see them take part in the royal family’s traditional balcony wave. Afterwards, their busy schedule includes holiday and birthday events with dad Prince Albert and mom Princess Charlene and an appearance at the palace’s annual Christmas gift party.

Next year, their itinerary will broaden considerably when they accompany their parents on a “halfway-around-the-world” trip, their father tells PEOPLE.

Considering their young age and the rigors of travel (on any parent!), the voyage will be “made in stages,” Prince Albert says. Baby steps, as it were.

“We did a cruise with them this summer and that was fine,” he tells PEOPLE. “Next summer, we’re going to take them on a long trip to Polynesia. We’ll have to break up so it’s not so long for them.” The trip is tied to a visit Albert plans to make to the explorer vessel Yersin its stop in the Marquesa Islands.

While the twins are in the South Seas, “they’ll see some beautiful islands,” including Tahiti, says the proud dad.

It’s possible that they’ll say “hello” to a few local dignitaries, he notes, but their inclusion on the visit will be strictly “private side.” Recalling that at a similar age, he accompanied his mom Princess Grace and dad Prince Rainier “on the private side of an official visit to Ireland,” he adds, it wasn’t until he was 6 years old that he participated in his first formal state visit. “We went to Portugal. I remember going to Fatima, seeing the pilgrims,” he says.

“Including Jacques and Gabriella as part of any official state visit might have to wait a few years,” he adds.

And considering their age, would a future state visit involve a royal playdate perhaps?

“Are you asking me about a royal play date with Will and Kate’s kids?” he says, smiling. “Maybe, but a state visit with the twins to any country— not just the UK —is a few years off.”

If that day should come, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be ready — the siblings are royal pros when it comes to playdates!