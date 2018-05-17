Inside Meghan Markle's Friendship with Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney

While Meghan Markle won’t have a maid of honor by her side at Saturday’s royal wedding, her longtime stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney is definitely expected to play a role on the big day — and so is Mulroney’s 4-year-old daughter Ivy!

The look-a-like pals have been friends for years, and a scroll through Mulroney’s Instagram shows the pair jetting off on beach getaways, striking silly poses in a Soho House photo booth, supporting the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and generally adoring each other’s company.

The two are major #BFFGoals, as shown by Mulroney’s gushing captions that praise Markle’s hard work and charitable endeavors — two characteristics the ladies have in common. Long before Markle was a budding royal, Mulroney, who is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, knew she was “a boss” who “juggles more in a day than most do in a week.”

She congratulated the Suits star on social media for all of her biggest achievements, from her capsule collection with the Canadian company Reitmans to her trip to Rwanda with World Vision to promote global awareness of the water crisis.

Mulroney is no stranger to multi-tasking and giving back either, and the two women seem to respect each other deeply for their commitments. The fashion power player is a mom of three, a PR and social media consultant for Kleinfeld’s (the New York-based bridal store of Say Yes to the Dress fame), a contributing editor for wedding planner Wedding Vacations and a co-founder of the charity The Shoebox Project for Shelters; you could say she’s a little busy. Not to mention, she’s been gaining international recognition recently for styling Markle’s engagement announcement ensemble as well as other carefully curated looks of hers which have sold out instantly.

If her hand in choosing Meghan’s first royal debut outfit is any indicator, we think Mulroney might have the inside scoop on the bride-to-be’s wedding dress. After all, she did style Meghan’s wedding look on Suits.

And Mulroney might not be the only one in her family to partake in the celebration — Meghan’s also spent quality time with her daughter Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), who is will be a bridesmaid in the royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte. And it looks like Meghan’s already prepping her to hit the dance floor after her royal debut!

But long before the wedding, before Meghan had even really started dating her future husband, the two women took their own “fake honeymoons.” Wandering through Capri, sipping tropical drinks on the beach and joking that they “have no fun at all” together, the love between these two “girlfriends” is as real as Meghan’s relationship with Harry, and we’re here for all the positive women-supporting-women energy they’re putting out!

We can only imagine the subject of conversation during their Italian getaway, which came only one month after Meghan first met Prince Harry on a blind date.

Capri Nights 🇮🇹 #MJxItaly

While Meghan deleted her social media just after her second official royal engagement, it’s clear from Jessica’s Instagram that the two were active on each other’s pages and showed their affection and appreciation for one another in their posts.

And before their summer vacation, the gal pals squeezed in a tropical spring break together in February 2016, months before Meghan and Harry had even been introduced.

When the pair wasn’t jetting off for some girl time, Jessica documented their doing “normal” things together like twinning in selfies, working out and casually grabbing dinner with Michael Bublé, as one does.

As the countdown to the royal wedding closes in, we’re crossing our fingers for some more glamorous shots and thoughtful captions from Jessica about her soon-to-be royal best friend’s big day!