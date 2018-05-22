This Hollywood Actor Played DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Reception

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greeted their 600 royal weddings guests at a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, it was time to party!

The royal couple’s emotional ceremony at St. George’s Chapel was just the start of a day-long celebration that carried well into the night at Frogmore House, where a celebrity guest took over the turn tables!

Those lucky enough to score an invite — including a handful of A-list celebs such as George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian and several of Meghan’s former Suits stars — left the luncheon and got ready for the private reception at Frogmore House.

Guests hit the dance floor as the Atlantic Soul Orchestra played Motown hits including “My Girl” and Stevie Wonder tunes. As the night wore on, a certain actor amped up the celebration when they took over the DJ booth and started spinning electronic music, which quickly prompted the younger guests to get out on the dance floor.

Idris Elba, who attended the royal wedding with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, showed off his spinning skills to the crowd gathered at Frogmore House, a guest tells PEOPLE.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Ian West/PA Wire

The London-born actor, who is known for his role in the hit BBC crime drama Luther, is the recipient of an OBE for his services to drama. OBE stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, and is given to an individual for a major local role in any activity such as business, charity or the public sector by the Queen.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The 17th-century English country house, which has been a royal retreat for more than 300 years, is located about a mile from Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan staged their romantic engagement photo shoot there and decided to return for their private wedding reception, hosted by Prince Charles and attended by 200 of their closest friends and family.

For the intimate reception, Meghan changed out of her gorgeous wedding gown and into a second dress made by Stella McCartney. The high-necked sleeveless halter gown was a bit more glamorous (and sexy!) than the elegant Givenchy she wore earlier in the day for the ceremony. She also wore a pair of Aquazurra shoes with nude mesh, and a baby blue-colored sole.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Harry also changed out of his military uniform to a sleek black tuxedo. The newlywed couple drove off to their reception in a blue Jaguar with the license plate E190618 — their wedding date.