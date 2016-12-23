How Well Do You Know the Royal Family? Take the Ultimate 2016 Quiz!

From fun-filled tours to sweeping a certain American actress off her feet, 2016 has seen the British royal family bustling around the world in typically regal style. But just how much do you remember about their most iconic moments? Take our quiz to discover if you should be knighted for your in-depth knowledge of all things royal!

1. In June, Princess Charlotte took part in an iconic royal moment for the first time. What was it?

A. She played at 10 Downing Street (the prime minister’s residence)

B. She rode in a golden carriage.

C. She made her debut on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

D. She wore her first tiara.

Answer: C

Charlotte joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations – showing off her first royal wave and squinting at the roaring fly-past by the Royal Air Force in the process.

2. When the Obamas visited Kensington Palace in April, Prince George wore the sort of clothes that only a 3-year-old can get away with when meeting the U.S. President. Just what style of relaxed clothing did he appear in?

A. Pajamas and robe

B. Spider-Man costume

C. Harry Potter cape

D. Buzz Lightyear T-shirt

Answer: A

George appeared in the hallway of Kensington Palace wearing a plush robe embroidered with his name, matching gingham blue pajamas and slippers. He also rode on a toy rocking horse the Obamas had gifted him when he was born.

3. In his exclusive PEOPLE interview, Prince Harry talked fondly about one particular U.S. excursion he enjoyed with his brother William and late mother Princess Diana. Where was it?

A. Statue of Liberty

B. The White House

C. Super Bowl

D. Disney World

Answer: D

Harry visited Disney World with his mother and brother in 1994 and loved Splash Mountain so much he returned again in 2016.

4. In November, Prince Harry released a strongly worded – and highly unusual – statement about press treatment of his new girlfriend, Meghan Markle. A couple of weeks later another royal also sent out a statement asking the press to go easy on his own family. Who was it?

A. Prince Phillip

B. Prince Charles

C. Prince Andrew

D. Prince Edward

Answer: C

Prince Andrew released a statement through his Twitter account blasting press reports that he had requested royal titles for any future husbands of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as a “complete fabrication.” He added: “Over the past few weeks, a number of stories have been run in various newspapers that have no basis of fact and the most recent, relating to my daughters, requires correction to terminate further speculation and innuendo.”

5. Which item of jewelry did Meghan Markle wear to show that she and Prince Harry are a seriously hot item?

A. Necklace with the letters M and H

B. Bracelet with the letters M and H

C. Necklace with a locket of Harry’s hair

D. Engagement ring

Answer: A

Markle was pictured strolling around Toronto with a necklace featuring the letters H and M. A few days earlier, Prince Harry diverted his plane home from the Caribbean just to steal a few precious days with the Suits actress.

6. Which British royal is currently expecting Queen Elizabeth‘s sixth great-grandchild?

A. Sophie Wessex

B. Zara Tindall

C. Princess Beatrice

D. Princess Kate

Answer: B

Zara Tindall is expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall in the spring. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Mia. Proud dad Mike took to Twitter to share his joy with well-wishers.

“Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages,” he tweeted. “We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!!”

7. Following years of neglect, Buckingham Palace needs an urgent overhaul. But how much does it cost to refurb a 300 year-old London home with plumbing and electrics that are almost as old?

A. $460 million

B. $1 billion

C. $230 million

D. $740 million

Answer: A

Renovating Buckingham Palace – which dates back to 1703 – is going to cost an estimated $460 million. The overhaul, which begins in April, will replace 100 miles of electric cables, 2,500 radiators, 36,000 square yards of floorboard – and 500 pieces of sanitary ware.

8. In October, Prince William admitted that the royal family continues to hold one particular ex-U.S. President in “the highest esteem.” Who is it?

A. President Kennedy

B. President Johnson

C. President Reagan

D. President Ford

Answer: A

William honored the legacy of JFK at a reception for The Kennedy Memorial Trust at Buckingham Place – the same place the 35th President and wife Jackie dined with The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh in June 1961. “I am honored, half a century on, to be here this evening and pay tribute to a man whom my family continues to hold in the highest esteem,” the prince said in a speech.

9. Princess Kate embarked on her first solo overseas engagement in October. Which country did she visit?

A. USA

B. Belgium

C. France

D. Netherlands

Answer: D

Kate flew solo to the Netherlands, coming face-to-face with Vermeer’s iconic painting Girl With a Pearl Earring and spending time with King Willem-Alexander.

10. She may live in a palace and have a jewelry collection to die for, but during an outing in Cornwall, Princess Kate admitted that in another life she’d like to be a:

A. Teacher

B. Farmer

C. Doctor

D. Vet

Answer: B

Kate revealed her secret to 15-year-old Bea Hodge of Wadebridge Young Farmers, adding that she wants to encourage Prince George and Princess Charlotte to know everything there is about the family estate in Norfolk. “She said she was teaching George and Charlotte all about the farm at Sandringham,” Hodge told reporters. “She’s been teaching George the difference between barley and wheat and everything they grow on the farm there.

11. What is the name of George and Charlotte’s pet hamster?

A. Flash

B. Ginger

C. Marvin

D. Otis

Answer: C

Princess Kate let the name of their family hamster slip during an outing with schoolchildren at the new Magic Garden playground at Hampton Court Palace. A 9-year-old called Darcey reported that the royal mom “said she had a hamster, and [Princess] Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face.”

12. William and Harry visited Pinewood Studios in April and are rumored to have filmed secret cameo roles for which iconic film series?

A. Star Wars

B. Harry Potter

C. James Bond

D. Mission Impossible

Answer: A

The royal brothers achieved the ultimate dream and visited the set of Star Wars. Better still, Harry got to hug Chewbacca, William made friends with bot BB-8 and they both got to have a real-life light sabre fight! “Why do I always have to be the baddie?” Harry asked William, before turning to him and joking “Come on, let’s dance.”

13. Instead of relaxing on a sunny beach for his summer vacation, Prince Harry flew to Africa and took part in an immense conservation project to save which animal?

A. Lions

B. Rhino

C. Elephants

D. Hippo

Answer: C

Harry flew to Malawi to take part in the 500 Elephants initiative, which involves relocating the elephants from the Liwonde and Majete wildlife reserves in southern Malawi to the Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve, a 220-mile journey.

14. Kate and William embarked on two major foreign tours in 2016 – one with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. Which countries did they visit?

A. Canada & Australia

B. India & Australia

C. USA & Canada

D. Canada & India

Answer: D

William and Kate flew to India in April, visiting the tiny mountain kingdom of Bhutan in the process — and sitting on the famous Diana Bench from his mother’s visit to the Taj Mahal in 1992. In September, they flew in completely the opposite direction, touring Canada with Prince George and Princess Charlotte – their first overseas tour as the Fab 4!

15. Prince Harry brought the Invictus Games to the U.S. in May. Where were they held?

A. Orlando.

B. L.A.

C. Chicago.

D. Dallas.

Answer: A

The second Invictus Games were held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, involving wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel from 14 different countries. It will now move onto Sydney, Australia, in 2018.