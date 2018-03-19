Royals
How to Shop the Best of Meghan Markle’s (Budget-Friendly!) Spring Style
Spring is coming — and Meghan Markle is providing lots of style inspiration for the new season
Winter white works in the springtime, too! Meghan's lightwhite white wrap coat, which she wore for her engagement photo call with Prince Harry in November 2017, is perfect for those warmer temperatures.
Langley Swing Coat, $168; madewell.com
Buttoned Wool Coat, $200; mango.com
Kendall And Kylie Long Trench Coat; bloomingdales.com
For her first official appearance with the fab four – Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton — Meghan wore a navy blue Jason Wu trench dress.
Bardot Military Trench Dress, $149; nordstrom.com
JOA Women's Sleeveless Trench Dress, $75; amazon.com
Tea & Cup Double Breasted Midi Trench Dress, $30; nordstromrack.com
Meghan wore a classic oversized button-down for her first public outing with Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto.
White Cotton Courier Shirt, $65; madewell.com
Slim Perfect Shirt In Piece-dyed Irish Linen, $80; jcrew.com
Cotton Shirt, $20; hm.com
For the Invictus Games opening ceremonies, Meghan wore a chic burgundy leather jacket — perfect for a cooler spring evening.
Faux Suede Biker Jacket, $70; hm.com
Bagatelle NYC Suede Jacket, nordstrom.com
Suede Biker Jacket, $150; mango.com
For a trip to Spain pre-Harry with pals Markus Anderson and Misha Nonoo, Meghan rocked a simple off-the-shoulder dress.
Linen Bardot Mini Dress, $55; topshop.com
UO Off-The-Shoulder Swiss Dot Button-Down Dress, $69; urbanoutfitters.com
Mia Striped Smocked Sleeve OTS Dress, $115; pixiemarket.com
Meghan looked ultra-glam on the streets of N.Y.C. in a printed dress.
Self Portrait Cold Shoulder Floral-printed Dress, $510; intermix.com
ASOS Botanical Floral Cold Shoulder Midi Prom Dress, $103; asos.com
Diane Von Furstenberg Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Gauze Maxi Dress, $315; net-a-porter.com
