Is There an Egg Hunt at the Palace? Here’s How the Queen Celebrates Easter

While Prince Harry is enjoying Easter weekend with girlfriend Meghan Markle in Toronto, how is his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, planning to spend the holiday?

For the Queen, Easter is a serious, religious holiday, as she is the head of the Church of England. The majority of her day is spent privately with family, but royal watchers do get a glimpse of the monarch each year on her way to church.

On Easter Sunday, the Queen and the rest of the royal family typically spend the day at Windsor Castle. They’ll attend Easter services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where crowds will gather to see the family following church. A group of local children typically present bouquets of flowers to the Queen after services, too.

The Queen’s other big Easter-related public engagement comes on Maundy Thursday, when she hands out Maundy Money, which is given to men and women in recognition of their contributions to their churches and communities.

Each year, she travels to a different cathedral in the England to carry out the tradition, which dates back to the 13th century. As of Thursday, she has now visited every Anglican Cathedral in England for Maundy service.

Although the Queen doesn’t attend an Easter egg hunt herself, she does host multiple hunts! There are three royal Easter egg hunts — one at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, another at the Palace at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a third at Windsor Castle.

Each of the events are hosted on Easter Sunday, and families are able to visit, decorate baskets and hunt for eggs on trails where they’ve been hidden by palace staffers. At Holyrood House, there’s also a “ceildh,” a traditional Scottish celebration with folk music, dancing and storytelling.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t hunting for eggs, which could possibly be explained by her already-sizable collection of eggs — Fabergé eggs, that is! She owns several elaborate, historical Fabergé eggs, including one with a portrait of her younger self painted on it.