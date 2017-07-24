How Much Does It Cost to Keep Up a Palace? (Spoiler: It Doesn’t Come Cheap!)

Want to live like a royal? It’ll cost you.

The maintenance costs associating with keeping the British royal family’s palaces and castles in tip-top shape can be astronomical. Spots like Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace all require constant upkeep and work, with staff members helping to keep the historical spaces up and running.

And that’s not the only costs that come with the many palaces and castles inhabited by the British royal family. Many have undergone — or are currently going through — pricey renovations.

Buckingham Palace, in particular, is raking up some pretty steep bills. It’s currently undergoing a $460 million refurbishment. However, there’s a good reason for the pricey fixes: Officials said that if the refurbishments didn’t happen, the iconic palace would be at risk for “catastrophic building failure.” And it’ll take quite some time — 10 years — for these changes to be put into place.

This isn’t the first time one of the Queen‘s homes has undergone some pricey renovations in the past few decades. In 1992, several rooms in Windsor Castle were damaged in a fire, and the repairs cost $60 million and took five years to complete.

And when Prince William and Princess Kate decided where to make their own London home, at Kensington Palace, in Apartment 1A, the former home of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, the space saw $7.2 million in renovations. And their country home, Anmer Hall, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate, underwent $2.5 million in renovations to get it royal-ready.

Living like a royal — it doesn’t come cheap.