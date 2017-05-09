How Many Tiaras Can You Count in This Insanely Glam Royal Birthday Photo?

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway sure know how to plan an epic birthday party!

For the two-day celebration for their 80th birthdays, the couple invited royals from all across Europe to attend the festivities.

And we mean all across — and on Tuesday they managed to snap the most glittering royal group shot in ages.

The guest list included Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark.

From Sweden: King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia (who is expecting her second child!).

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands were also there.

So were King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía of Spain.

Prince Albert of Monaco made an appearance, too.

Other members of the Norweigan royal family, such as Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Märtha Louise and Princess Astrid also participated.

And though Queen Elizabeth wasn’t there herself, she did send a British representative: Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

When you get that many royals in the same room for a formal, celebratory occasion, you can expect one thing: There will be lots and lots of tiaras — 21, to be exact — gracing the heads of representatives from nearly every royal family in Europe.

The reason for this incredible royal reunion is the King and Queen’s 80th birthdays — Harald’s was in February, and Sonja’s is in July. The festivities went on all day in Oslo, Norway’s capital, and will continue into Wednesday.

Before the tiara-filled event with the families, there were public celebrations in honor of the royal milestones. Outside, a military band played songs in their honor.

But the real highlight for spectators came when the families (yes, all of them!) came outside to greet the public from atop the balcony of Oslo’s royal palace. The crowds below sang a birthday song to the King and Queen.

The #Norwegian people sing the birthday song to a balcony packed with Europe's #royal familys 🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/WqXxev4dt1 — Oskar Aanmoen 🇳🇴 (@OAanmoen) May 9, 2017

Though it’s hard to stand out when you’re in a sea of tiara-wearing, title-bearing royals, the Danish royal family managed to do so. How? They arrived by boat, in the Danish royal yacht, Dannebrog. Now that’s how to make an entrance.

All the royals attended a gala dinner Tuesday night, but the fun is just beginning. According to Royal Central, on Wednesday they’ll have lunchtime cruise through a fjord, and then attend a dinner (with other, commoner guests) at the Norwegian Opera.