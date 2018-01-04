Here's the One Breakfast Favorite That Pippa Middleton Says She Will Never Eat

Meghan Markle may be about to provide a touch of American flavor to the royal family, but she’ll have to be careful about her food choices if Pippa Middleton ever stops by for breakfast.

As a supporter of the Magic Breakfast campaign, Middleton, who tied the knot with husband James Matthews in May, is earger to promote the virtues of a healthy breakfast in Britain’s schools – and that means avoiding one of the most iconic American breakfasts of all.

“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” Middleton tells the i Newspaper when asked to name the one thing she would “never eat for breakfast.”

“I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” adds Middleton, who says her all-time favorite breakfast was “up a mountain in the Trois Vallées ski region of France, with beautiful views, snow all around and crisp, fresh air to heighten the senses.”

She continues: “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

As for her life growing up in her family’s Bucklebury home with big sister Kate? Well, “almost everything” was scoffed at one time or another, reveals Middleton, “but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers [a U.K. term for a thin strip of toast; the strips that a slice is cut into are reminiscent of soldiers on parade].

Cynthia Lum/Icon SMI/Corbis/Getty

Her recommendation for a healthy start to the day (taken from her recipe book Heartfelt, published by the British Heart Foundation): “Bircher muesli with fresh berries on top – you can even make a batch for the whole week.”

Middleton has supported Magic Breakfast since she took part in the grueling Vasaloppet cross-country ski race in Sweden alongside brother James in 2012. The 56-mile challenge is the oldest, longest and biggest cross-country ski race in the world.

The charity provides free, healthy breakfast cereals and bagels for children in disadvantaged areas of the U.K. who arrive at school too hungry to learn.

“Some children unfortunately, due to family circumstances, won’t have had anything to eat since their school lunch the day before,” says Alex Cunningham, general manager of Magic Breakfast. “So, a 22p (30 cent) Magic Breakfast is a very cost-effective way of ensuring children are ready to learn in the morning.”

Splash News Online

He adds: “It is fantastic to have Pippa’s support. She took part in a cross-country skiing race with her brother five years ago for us. It was really excellent – she quietly chose to support Magic Breakfast and raised a lot of money for the charity.

“She always has breakfast and can’t start the day properly without it, so like Magic Breakfast, she clearly values the importance of breakfast.”

Just don’t take her to an American diner anytime soon!