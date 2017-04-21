Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! See Queen Elizabeth’s Christening Photo from 1926

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

The monarch — the longest-reigning in British history — turns 91 on Friday. And although her birthday won’t receive the same fanfare that surrounded her 90th birthday celebration, it’s still a big milestone.

And at 91, the Queen is looking better than ever, still actively carrying out official duties (even though she’s passed on a number of patronages to the younger royals earlier this year).

In honor of the Queen’s birthday, the palace shared a few throwback photos for the occasion on Twitter, including a shot of a baby Princess Elizabeth with her parents, then the Duke and Duchess of York — the future King George VI and Queen Mother.

Clarence House, the home of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a photo of the Queen and the heir to the throne back in 1952, the year she became Queen, when Charles was just 4 years old.

To mark The Queen's 91st birthday, we are sharing this photo from 1952 of Her Majesty and The Prince of Wales.

The Royal Family’s official account shared photos too, highlighting her travels all across the globe over the past 65 years.

The Queen is Sovereign of 15 Commonwealth realms in addition to

the UK and also Head of the Commonwealth itself.

And proving just how much the Queen has seen in her lifetime, they reminded us that the year the Queen was born — 1926 — was the year of the first transatlantic phone call.

The Queen was born in 1926, the same year as the 1st ever transatlantic telephone call.

And famously, on her 21st birthday, the Queen gave a speech from South Africa where she pledged her “whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Now the oldest reigning monarch, she dedicated her life to service on her 21st birthday.

The Queen’s milestone 90th birthday was recognized with multiple documentaries featuring interviews from her family members, a number of commemorative photographs and celebrations throughout the U.K. She even stepped out to greet well-wishers with flowers (and a cake!) to give at Windsor Castle.