Gutsy DJ Who Gave His Card to Prince Harry for Wedding Gig Shares His (Genius!) Playlist

Move over Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran — a complete unknown British DJ could get the gig of a lifetime — playing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Well, it’s certainly looking like a possibility after a video Jevanni Letford posted on social media of him meeting Prince Harry earlier this week has gone viral.

“It’s been ridiculous over the last 48 hours,” Jevanni Letford told the ITV show, Good Morning Britain, on Thursday, adding that his phone hasn’t stopped ringing: “It’s been a surreal week.”

The video shows the moment at which Harry and Meghan were leaving Reprezent 107.3FM in London’s Brixton on Tuesday. While saying goodbye, the DJ and presenter at the radio station handed Harry one of his gold-embossed business cards and offered up his services to DJ at their upcoming nuptials. To Letford’s surprise, Harry smiled and put the glitzy business card in his pocket. “When he held it, he was quite surprised, like, ‘What is that?’ ”

Since then, the video he tweeted of the encounter has been viewed 250,000 times prompting the 28-year-old Brit who runs his own event company Chicken ‘n’ Beer to start an online petition for himself to get a 30-minute slot playing at the May nuptials at Windsor Castle. Tweeting his thanks to his new global fan base, the DJ said: “At the very least, this is a lesson to anyone that you need to #shootyourshot. You’ll always get a ‘No’ if you don’t ask.”

While Kensington Palace is yet to get in touch (although he adds: “my phone is on loud and I’m ready!”), the entrepreneurial DJ has already thought about a potential playlist for the party.

Had an absolute blast on @ITV’s Good Morning Britain with @kategarraway, @benshephard and @susannareid100 talking about the moment I slipped Prince Harry (@KensingtonRoyal) my business card. Fingers crossed I’ll get that call! #cheekydj #JevanniLetfordRoyalWeddingDJ pic.twitter.com/vqsqIxU3xC — Jevanni Letford (@JevanniLetford) January 11, 2018

“I would definitely play Ed Sheeran, a bit of Stormzy as well because Prince Harry loves his grime and maybe even Wiley because he got an MBE,” he said.

Beyonce and Luther Vandross’ version of ‘The Closer I Get To You” would also be his choice for the couple’s first dance. “It’s quite a romantic song and it talks about two people coming together — obviously they are two people from different sides of the world so I think that would a good song to cement their union.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Neil Mockford/GC Images

He even has a trick up his sleeve to get Harry’s grandmother, the Queen onto the dance floor. “I’d probably do a remix of the National Anthem – whoever sits down during the National Anthem..?”