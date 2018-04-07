On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be saying “I do” at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. But just outside the castle, local pub-goers will be toasting the happy couple with a very special gin.
The Queen Charlotte Pub, which is located in Windsor, England, just a short walk away from the gates of Windsor Castle, has partnered with their parent company, Oak Taverns, to craft a gin distilled especially for the royal wedding — and it has a very fitting name: Gin&’er.
The commemorative gin is made with lime flower, organic lemon peel and, of course, ginger. And naturally, the folks over at the Queen Charlotte have already sent a bottle or two over to Harry and Meghan to congratulate them on their upcoming wedding.
And don’t let the name confuse you: Oak Taverns says the pronunciation of Gin&’er is up to the drinker — whether it’s Ginger, in a nod to Harry’s infamous red hair, or the more literal Gin and ‘er.
The Queen Charlotte serves 100 varieties of gin, and with the royal wedding happening so near to their establishment, they decided to craft a gin in honor of the upcoming festivities. To create the spirit, they played off the flavors of another favorite of their offerings: The Guildhall Island Gin, named for the nearby area in Windsor, which Harry and Meghan will drive past during the wedding procession on May 19. (They’ve previously sent a bottle of the Guildhall Island Gin to the Queen!)
Sadly, if you’re hoping to toast Meghan and Harry’s marriage with a Gin’ger gin and tonic of your own, you might be out of luck: The gin was produced in limited quantities, and as of now, is only available across the pond, at the Queen Charlotte Pub, as well as a few other local spots in Windsor, such as Windsor & Eton Brewery.
However, the very first bottle distilled is set to be auctioned off — with the proceeds benefitting a charity of Harry’s choosing. Now that’s a great wedding gift.