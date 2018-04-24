What do all three of the royal siblings have in common? Those signature Cambridge cheeks!

Prince George was the first to show off his pinch-worthy cheeks when proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William carried him onto the steps of the Lindo Wing after he was born on July 22, 2013.

Little sister Princess Charlotte followed suit on May 2, 2015. And the new royal prince, who was born on Monday, has clearly inherited the trademark feature.

All three royal siblings’ public debuts were very similar. Kate, looking impossibly stylish, cradled each newborn as the proud parents smiled for the cameras and then went back into the hospital before their final exit with the baby carrier. And they each had their eyes closed for their big photo ops.

From left: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, new royal baby John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images (2); Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlotte and her baby brother both wore bonnets from the same Spanish children’s boutique, while George went without a hat (his debut came on a much warmer July day!). They were each wrapped in a delicate white shawl from G. H. Hurt & Son.

“All the staff here at G. H. Hurt & Son were delighted to see the royal couple emerge from St Mary’s Hospital tonight, with their newborn son wrapped in our traditional hand finished shawl,” Gillian Taylor, Director, G. H. Hurt & Son, told PEOPLE in a statement.

“We feel so honored that William and Kate have again chosen our beautiful merino wool lacy knitted baby shawls and in doing so have continued a tradition for the next generation of royals.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte also showed off her expert royal wave — just as big brother George did when he went to visit her after she was born! And while George appeared a little shy as he made his way into the hospital to meet his little brother, he’s got his own royal wave down pat.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

One thing that has changed since George’s birth almost five years ago? William’s car seat skills. While he stumbled as he secured George’s baby carrier into the car after his birth, the royal dad was a total pro by the time his youngest son was born. William snapped the car seat in with ease and smiled to the crowd of well-wishers as he joked, “Thrice worry now,” referencing his new role as a dad of three!

The royal baby is just one day old and he’s already gotten his first wave of visitors! Aunt Pippa Middleton, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, stopped by Kensington Palace on Tuesday to meet her new nephew. Uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live just a stone’s throw away from the royal family of five, are also expected to be one of the first to meet the new prince.