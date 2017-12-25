Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were pictured for the first time together on Christmas morning as the royal family made their way to church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The future sisters-in-law were all smiles as they were greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be.

And it seems Kate has already shared her impeccable hat game with Meghan, who wore a brown wool fascinator-style beret for the morning walk.

Prince William and Kate, who are expecting their third child in April, are hosting the newly engaged couple at their country home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

After church, they will head to the “big house” (as it’s known in royal circles) for lunch with the Queen and the rest of the family.

Meghan, who joined Harry for the Queen’s pre-holiday lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, is already getting accustomed to the palace and its staff and family. She impressed guests as she was introduced to hundreds of courtiers and palace workers at another annual bash at Windsor Castle on December 11 — in some of the same state apartments where she and Harry will hold their wedding reception on May 19.