First Look: Discover the Real-Life Secrets Behind The Crown in New Official Companion Book

The Crown kicks off its second season on December 8, but in the meantime fans can get their fix in a regal new book.

Secrets, interviews and historical details behind the Netflix hit’s first season are featured in The Crown: The Official Companion, written by the series’ historical consultant Robert Lacey. And PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the new book in the trailer above.

The Crown: The Official Companion includes side-by-side images of the real Queen Elizabeth, Winston Churchill, Princess Margaret and the rest of the show’s real-life characters, with the actors who play them in the exact scenes the show has recreated. And if you thought The Crown was juicy, wait until you get a peek at the story behind it.

The Crown: The Official Companion is on sale on Oct. 17 and available for pre-order now.