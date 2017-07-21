See Kate Calm Princess Charlotte’s Tarmac Tantrum in 3 Photos as They Wrap European Tour

After five jam-packed days of their royal tour in Poland and Germany, the royal family is heading home to London — but not before a little airport drama!

Before takeoff from Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, Prince William and Princess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a special tour of the Airbus training facilities, where they met with apprentices and got a close-up tour of a helicopter.

The royal family of four then boarded their private plane for home — but not before a mini tantrum. Charlotte, 2, put up a bit of a royal fuss before she got on the plane.

But mom Kate put her expert squat and chat skills to the test, immediately calming her royal toddler down and putting a smile on her face. William then helped her onto the plane.

Their two days in Poland included a glamorous garden party in honor of the Queen’s birthday, a poignant visit to the Stutthof concentration camp near the small town of Sztutowo and a memorable visit to the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre.

On Wednesday, they traveled to Berlin, where they visited the Holocaust museum and memorial and met with eager young royal fans during a visit to a children’s charity.

Thursday saw the couple take part in a fierce boat race (William won!), followed by a reception at one of Berlin’s last original dancehall — where they attempted to get some Game of Thrones spoilers from one of the show’s stars.

George and Charlotte provided some of the sweetest moments of the royal tour. From George’s grown-up airport style to Charlotte’s very first curtsy, the siblings proved they are already pros when it comes to royal duties.

And Kate debuted some of her most daring looks yet! She stunned in a plunging geometric-style dress, looked gorgeous in a red off-the-shoulder maxi dress and brought the sunshin— all while finding a way to perfectly match with each country’s official colors.