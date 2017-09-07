Royals

Every Photo You Need to See from Prince George’s First Day of School

Prince George’s walk to class was adorable — even with a few first-day jitters!

By @dianapearl_

Prince George looked very grown up in his school uniform when he got out of the car for his first day. 

He also looked a bit nervous ahead of his big day — understandable for a 4-year-old!

Luckily, George had his dad, Prince William, there to help comfort his jitters.

Mom Princess Kate, unfortunately, could not make it to her son's big day: She's currently ill with hyperemesis gravidarum — severe morning sickness — as she's expecting her third child.

George shook hands with one of his teachers upon arriving at school. (Like a pro, we might add!)

He then grabbed his teacher's hand as well as his dad's to head into the school building. 

William used his free hand to carry George's book bag. 

He may have had a well-documented entrance, but George's school days will be like any other student's. The school's former headmaster, Ben Thomas, told reporters that the little prince is "just another pupil." 

