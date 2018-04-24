Every Perfect Detail About Princess Charlotte’s Adorable Hospital Look  

While Kate Middleton wowed the world yet again with her oh-so-glamorous post-baby debut, her nearly 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight!

Arriving at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital with 4-year-old big brother Prince George (looking smart in his school uniform) and dad Prince William on Monday afternoon, Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2, wore an adorable blue-and-white smocked design. And she had the ultimate accessory: a polished princess wave.

While mom-of-three, Kate stuck to bespoke Jenny Packham, her go-to designer when it comes to post-birth outfits, wearing a pretty red dress with a lace peter pan collar, daughter Charlotte opted for label, Little Alice London.

Princess Charlotte visiting the hospital on April 23, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The floral-print dress by Little Alice London retails for $63 and is already sold out online.

“Yes, she was wearing our Periwinkle smocked dress and looking particularly lovely!” designer and friend of Kate’s Alice Avenel confirms to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Visit Royal Baby in the Hospital

To ward off the afternoon chill, Charlotte added a favorite cotton cardigan from children’s wear label Amaia. The $63 square-neck design, called Rose, was last seen at Christmas when Charlotte wore it in burgundy to attend lunch with her great-grandmother, the Queen.

“Charlotte looked adorable with her cheeky smile,” Amaia Arrieta, owner of the eponymous label, tells PEOPLE of Charlotte’s appearance on the famous Lindo Wing steps. “While George looked a little shy, Charlotte looked super confident and such a natural!”

Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Amaia and her modern, chic take on traditional clothing for kids has been a favorite of Kate’s since George was a toddler. The royal mom has even handed down favorite pieces from George to Charlotte over the years. Completing Charlotte’s floral look on Monday was one her favorite hair bows in Bluebird ($5.50) and short white cotton socks ($7), both also from Amaia.