Watch This Enthusiastic Reporter Try to Get Meghan Markle’s Attention During Royal Outing

Markle mania gripped an English town on Friday when Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle made their first official royal outing as a couple, but few people seemed to be as excited as this one British reporter.

Alison Hammond — a correspondent for British television program This Morning — could barely contain her enthusiasm as she tried to get the royal couple’s attention while standing among the crowds in Nottingham, England.

“Harry! He’s right here, I’m so excited. Harry, congrats!” she excitedly called out before offering up a cheekier line to entice him to talk to her. “Harry come and get warmed up by me!”

But while Hammond was ultimately unable to a word in with Harry, she had more luck with Markle.

“Megs! Megs! MEGS!” Hammond called out as she began to dissolve into a fit of giggles. “Megs you look beautiful today!”

In her quest to get Markle’s attention, she also enlisted the help of the crowd of people around her. “Let’s get her to turn around. Everyone say ‘Meghan’ on three: one, two, three, MEGHAN!”

And when Markle finally made her way over to Hammond’s side of the street, Hammond finally got her chance. “Congratulations from This Morning!” she said.

“Thank you so much,” the former Suits star warmly replied.

“Yes, we got Meghan,” Hammond shouted, barely able to restrain her joy as she danced around, jumped up and down and elicited high fives from the crowd. “That was so much fun!”

Since they made their first appearance together at the Invictus Games in September, the royal couple has held hands, rubbed each other’s backs and linked arms in public — moves almost never seen by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couple’s closeness was on display again during their first royal outing on Friday. They walked around holding hands and with their arms around each other as they greeted enthusiastic fans in the town center.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, told PEOPLE. “There is no protocol that says they can not show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public.”

“Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family,” she continued.