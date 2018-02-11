Has Elton John scored an invite to the upcoming royal wedding? He certainly seems to be planning for it!

On Friday, it was announced that the 70-year-old singer was rescheduling two performances of The Million Dollar Piano in Las Vegas that were originally set for May 18 and 19 — the weekend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding.

The pair will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to a statement on John’s website, the two performance dates were changed because of a “scheduling conflict.” A rep for John didn’t return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although the “Rocket Man” singer has yet to confirm he’ll be attending the royal wedding, John was friends with Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and has previously spoken out about how wonderful it’s been to see Harry, 33, “totally in love.”

“Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,” John said during a new interview on the U.K. show ITV’s Lorraine in January. “He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

John went on to say that Harry’s brother, Prince William, 35 — who has been married to Kate Middleton for almost seven years — seems just as happy.

“Both those boys seem to be ecstatically happy,” he said. “And that’s all you want people to be, no matter who they are.”

During the interview, the singer also spoke about Diana, calling her a “great friend,” even though they had some trying moments in their friendship, which were eventually resolved before her death. The Grammy-winner famously performed “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997.

“She was very much loved,” he said. “She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered [on July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

In January, the singer announced his final global tour before he retires to focus on his family with longtime partner David Furnish.

“I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career,” he said. “My life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are my children, my husband and my family.”