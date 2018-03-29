Elton John Says He Hasn't Been Invited to the Royal Wedding — and Shades the Spice Girls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently dropped 600 wedding invites in the mail — but there wasn’t an envelope for Elton John among them.

“We haven’t had an invitation yet,” John – who turned 71 on Sunday — told BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning. However, even if John (and husband David Furnish) aren’t invited to the actual ceremony, they’ll still be able to take in the festivities.

“I live on a hill, so I could just roll down there,” the star added, referencing his Windsor, England home, which is just a short drive away from St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19. “It’s rolling distance.”

John was a good friend of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and famously sang at her funeral in 1997. He attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding, and spoke to Harry about his relationship with Meghan when the two crossed paths in Sicily in 2017.

When asked if he would be singing at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception — which will be attended by 200 of the couple’s closest friends and family at the nearby Frogmore House — during the interview, John didn’t miss the chance to throw some shade at Spice Girls singer Mel Brown (a.k.a. Mel B). In February, she said that she and bandmates Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel C would be attending and performing at the nuptials during an appearance on The Real.

“Oh probably, yes, along with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar,” John joked in response to Mel B’s claim. “I mean the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage are they? I mean they’re just huge.”

Before Harry and Meghan get married in May, they have a few more working days in the pipeline. On April 6, they’re due to make an appearance at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. There, they’ll where they watch the UK Team Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games, which begin in Sydney, Australia on October 18. It’s a fitting engagement for the couple, who made their first public debut during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.