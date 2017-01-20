Ed Sheeran Finally Confirms That Princess Beatrice Slashed His Face with a Sword During a Rowdy Party

Ed Sheeran may be known for “Thinking Out Loud,” but when it comes to talking about the royal family, he’s doing his best not to “Sing.”

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 25-year-old Grammy winner seemed to confirm rumors that Princess Beatrice accidentally slashed his face with a sword— though he really doesn’t want to talk about it and joked that he’s afraid of incurring the wrath of the royal family.

“I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran joked when asked about the incident. “I don’t know what will happen if I do!”

Reports first broke about the cause of Sheeran’s mysterious facial laceration in November.

According to The Sun, the cut happened at the Royal Lodge in Windsor when the princess, 28, pretended to knight fellow pop star James Blunt, 42 — not knowing Sheeran was standing close behind her when she swung the ceremonial sword.

The blade slashed Sheeran’s face — just a few inches from his right eye.

“I have no idea how it came out as there weren’t a lot of people there that night,” Sheeran told Norton on the hit BBC One talk show, which airs this weekend. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”

Sheeran quickly backtracked: “The alleged story came out,” he hedged.

But he broke his coy act soon thereafter. “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me,” Sheeran said. “[He] said, ‘No, what really happened?’ ”

For what it’s worth, Sheeran seems to have embraced his new look — as he told iHeartRadio host Elvis Duran earlier this month.

“I quite like the scar! I think it adds!” Sheeran joked. “I started going under the radar when I first got big, then I got loads of tattoos and then everyone was like, ‘Okay, you’re definitely you because you have red hair and tattoos,’ so I started wearing hoodies and hats. Now I’ve got this face scar, there’s no not recognizing me because it’s like, ‘You’ve got ginger hair, tattoos, and a face scar, it’s definitely you!’ “