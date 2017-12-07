Ed Sheeran emerged from the palace on Thursday with a major new honor — and nary a scratch.

The Grammy winner, 26, received an MBE, signifying he’s a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to music and charity. Prince Charles bestowed the honor on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Because he was not made a “Sir” (or knight), the ceremony did not involve the traditional sword tap on the shoulder.

After the ceremony, Sheeran revealed that his grandfather was a fan of the monarchy and thought he would be proud that his grandson received such an honor.

“Do you know what I love, my grandfather was a massive royalist, he had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud,” he told reporters.

The last time Sheeran made royals news it involved his friend Princess Beatrice. She reportedly scratched him with a sword during a mock knighthood ceremony at a party.

Performing at an event for one of Kate Middleton‘s charities in 2016, he spoke about his year-long hiatus and joked, “I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?”

Sheeran, who is up for two Grammy awards for his hit album Divide, has regularly sold off memorabilia and clothes to help the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices organization, of which Kate is a patron.