Can’t blame a guy for trying!

A local DJ expertly slipped Prince Harry his business card during the royal’s visit to a London radio station on Tuesday in hopes of securing the wedding DJ gig for the royal’s upcoming nuptials in May.

Jevanni Letford of Represent 107.3FM posted the hilarious video on Twitter, which shows Harry looking a little confused as he’s handed the card.

“DJ at your wedding, DJ at your wedding,” Letford tells Harry, who gives him a little smile as Meghan Markle laughs.

The newly engaged couple stopped by Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton to see how the station is positively influencing young people through training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact.

The appearance marks the second major public royal duty for Meghan, 36, who is gradually getting to know what life will be like once she is officially a working member of the royal family alongside Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

Kensington Royal/Twitter

Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. It will most certainly be the wedding party to top all wedding parties — the event already has the world’s most talented musicians clamoring for the gig.

Ed Sheeran recently said that should the couple ask him to do the honors, he’d be down for the role.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Multi-Grammy winner and royal fan Sam Smith has put his name into the hat, with one small caveat. “I’m obsessed. I want to sing at the wedding,” he told The Sun, adding: “Oh my God I’d love to, it would be a dream.” The Brit singer who has met Prince Harry, joked that if he were to get the gig of the decade, “I’d have to wear a dress and a crown though!”

British grime and hip-hop artist Stormzy has also put himself forward as a contender, saying at the recent MOBO Awards, where he picked up three awards, that he would love to provide “a little acoustic for young Harry” at the royal wedding next spring.