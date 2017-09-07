Did Prince George’s Teacher Take Outfit Inspiration from Princess Kate?

Even the teachers at Prince George‘s new school can’t help but take fashion cues from Princess Kate!

Helen Haslem, the Head of Lower School at Thomas’s Battersea, George’s new school in London, greeted the little royal and his father, Prince William, outside ahead of his first day at the $23,000-a-year institution. And if her elegant pink dress gave you a case of royal déjà vu, well, there’s a reason: Princess Kate wore a very similar dress just last year!

Haslem’s dress is the L.K. Bennett Amana dress, and Princess Kate wore a near exact style last year, to the National Portrait Gallery in London, to visit the “Vogue 100: A Century Of Style” exhibition in June. Kate’s dress, however, is by Alexander McQueen, not L.K. Bennett — though the latter is also one of her favorite designers, and the creator of her go-to nude heels, the L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps.

Though Kate didn’t wear the sledge with her outfit in 2016, she did wear a pair of heels, as she often does. Haslem, on the other hand, wore her look with a pair of flats — a sensible choice for someone who is interacting with children all day.

The similarities between the two styles may not be intentional, but there’s no denying that Haslem’s dress would get Kate’s stamp of approval.

Haslem stepped out to greet George and William ahead of George’s first day at the school. She shook both of their hands, holding George’s as the trio walked into the school building. Sadly, she could not swap sartorial secrets with Princess Kate. Still ill with acute morning sickness after announcing her third pregnancy this week, Kate stayed home at the nearby Kensington Palace on George’s big morning.