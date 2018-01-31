Determined Dog Forces Prince Charles Into a Game of Tug-of-War on Live TV!

When His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is visiting the studio, and Digby thinks playing fetch is a good idea… 😂 #ThisMorning @ClarenceHouse @DogsForGoodUK pic.twitter.com/9SWEPUnoBN — Digby (@TMPuppy) January 31, 2018

The Queen has her corgis — and now Prince Charles has his golden retrievers!

The first-in-line to the British throne paid a visit to the ITV studio in London for a taping of This Morning on Wednesday, but got far more than he bargained for when Digby the studio dog – who’s in training to become a guide dog – clamped his jaws around some sound equipment.

As if to prove the old show business adage “never work with animals or children,” Digby refused to let go of the sound equipment, despite the fact that the future King of England, 69, was giving him the instruction.

Luckily, Charles saw the humor in the situation and went red-faced with laughter as Digby scampered around the studio with the sound equipment in his mouth. It was eventually retrieved by Charles, who jokingly pretended to throw it for Digby to fetch once again.

“He likes a soft toy,” Digby’s handler joked to the Prince after the equipment was safely returned to the TV crew. “He really does.”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on ITV's This Morning

Charles toured the ITV studios with the Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 70, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British daytime TV show. Along with meeting Digby, Charles and Camilla met presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and fellow ITV daytime star Piers Morgan, fresh from his interview with President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland.

“As a patron to charities headed by both The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, I’m really thrilled to welcome them to the This Morning studio,” said Schofield. “It’s a fantastic way for us to celebrate our 30th anniversary.”

Willoughby added, “It’s been wonderful to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to This Morning. It’s an exciting year for us here, and it’s lovely to share with them some of our highlights.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tastes some mutton hot pot in the This Morning kitchen. ITV

After signing the show’s visitor’s book the royal couple visited the This Morning kitchen to watch chef Phil Vickery preparing mutton hot pot with honeyed parsnips, an old English delicacy made with all-English ingredients and honey created by bees housed on the roof of the TV studio.

Prince Charles and Camilla signed the This Morning visitor's book ITV

They also learned about This Morning’s successful campaigns, including a “Be Kind” anti-bullying initiative that has helped inspire change throughout Britain’s schools.

Following the tour, Charles — or ‘Pa’ as he’s known to soon-to-be married Prince Harry — and Camilla attended a reception to celebrate the 90th anniversary of The Royal Television Society, also at ITV — although this time, Digby was kept safely in his kennel.