Princess Mary Celebrates the New Year in the Most Gorgeous Tiara — Dating Back to Napoleon!

The Danish royal family knows how to start a new year off right!

Members of the Scandinavian royal family, including Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, broke out their crown jewels, glittering gowns and military finest for their annual New Year’s reception. The event is held every year on January 1st at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen and is hosted by the Queen herself.

Denmark’s future Queen consort, Crown Princess Mary, wore an off-the-shoulder red gown with her go-to Ruby Parure Tiara, which is gorgeously covered in diamonds and rubies. It’s an historic piece that dates back to the time of Napoleon in the 1800s.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She also wore a matching pair of diamond and ruby earrings, which are part of a set. Rather than wearing the Order of the Elephant on a sash, as is typical, she wore Denmark’s highest honor on a long chain — made of of elephant-shaped links — across her shoulders, with a pendant at the center.

Utrecht Robin/action press/Shutterstock

Her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, also wore the Order of the Elephant on the same chain over his formal military uniform, which included a tall feathered hat. He has served in some capacity in the Danish Royal Navy and Army since 1986.

Utrecht Robin/action press/Shutterstock

Frederik’s younger brother, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie were also in attendance. She wore a patterned white dress with sheer sleeves, as well as the Order of the Elephant on a chain. So did her husband, who wore his formal military uniform and a statement-making white feathered hat. Marie also wore a diamond floral tiara — the same one she wore on her wedding day.

Utrecht Robin/action press/Shutterstock

The evening’s host, Queen Margrethe, wore a green lace gown and large fur shawl. Along with her emerald and diamond-covered tiara and a matching necklace, she wore a massive diamond pendant on the same elephant link worn by her sons and daughters-in-law. She arrived without her husband Prince Henrik. Last year, the royal palace announced that Henrik, 83, had been diagnosed with dementia. He retired from public duties in early 2016.

Ahead of the annual reception, Margrethe addressed the Danish people in her yearly New Year’s Eve speech. In it, she told citizens of the Scandinavian country: “I wish that the new year must bring hope and joy to all.”

There have been rumors that 77-year-old Margrethe will be abdicating the throne in 2018 in favor of her son Frederik. At one point, there was even some chatter that she’d do so on New Year’s Eve. She is currently the second-longest serving monarch in Danish history, having been on the throne since January 1972.