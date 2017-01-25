Feast Your Eyes on the Danish Royals in Crowns, Gowns and Tuxes

Another day, another glamorous diplomatic dinner in Denmark!

On Tuesday, the royal family gathered for a dinner held in honor of the visiting President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, and his wife, Eliza Jean Reid, at Amalienbog Palace in Copenhagen. For the occasion, the Danish royals, including Crown Princess Mary, Princess Marie and Queen Margrethe broke out their best (and most sparkling!) headwear.

Queen Margrethe wore a tiara that was designed especially for her in 2012. It’s a unique piece, and very different from the vast majority of tiaras you’ll see elsewhere — including in other royal families. The Nassut Tiara, is crafted with melted-down gold coins (shaped into flowers) from Greenland, as well as diamonds and rubies, and meets in a point at the front. It was a gift from Greenland to the Queen for her ruby jubilee. It’s one of the more modern pieces in her (sizable) collection.

Her daughters-in-law, however, went for more standard (though equally elegant!) tiaras.

Crown Princess Mary wore an elegant floor-length, long-sleeved lace gown. The dress is on-trend, too: The neckline is cut off-the-shoulder. She also wore one of her own tiaras, the Diamond, Ruby and Spinel Necklace tiara. Mary bought this gem-covered piece at an auction, according to the Danish newspaper Billed-Bladet. It’s a new addition, too: She first wore it at a 2015 performance in honor of Queen Margrethe’s 75th birthday.

Mary bought the tiara when it was fashioned as a necklace, and she’s worn it around her neck, too. But when it was crafted in the early 1900’s, it was a tiara, and clearly, she’s returned it to it’s former glory.

Princess Marie, the wife of Crown Prince Frederick’s younger brother Prince Joachim, wore a glittering black peplum dress for the event. She paired the silver-specked gown with her go-to topper, the Floral Diamond Tiara. A loan from her mother-in-law the Queen, she wore the tiara on her wedding day.

And though the gentlemen were lacking in the jewels, they looked just as formal in white tie and tuxes.