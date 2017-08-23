Crown Prince Frederik Walks into a Bar, Told He Needs ID

What happens when a Crown Prince walks into a bar — and the bouncer demands to see his ID?

The unlikely scenario recently unspooled at the Jade Buddha Bar in Brisbane, Australia, when security detail for Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, 49, were turned away because they could not produce the prince’s required identification documents. The prince returned 15 minutes later with seven officers from Queensland Police’s Dignitary Protection Unit, who encouraged door staff to waive new local liquor licensing laws requiring venues to scan the IDs of all patrons entering after 10pm.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart subsequently apologized for the “breach of the legislation,” while noting that although a politician or celebrity would still be required to show ID, Prince Frederik got the special treatment because he was a “protected person.” He added, “This is not a different law for the rich and the poor.”

Prince Frederik has been visiting the rural North East Australian state of Queensland ahead of this week’s Hamilton Island Race Week yachting regatta. His wife, Princess Mary, remained in Denmark, where the couple’s 6-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, started school last week.

Phil Hogan, the bar’s co-owner, who intervened Friday in an attempt to sort out the incident, said foreign dignitaries should be excluded from the ID legislation.

“It’s a stupid law. It’s just nonsense,” he said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg with the Prince.”

But a local spokesman stuck to the state’s legislative guns.

“I think Queenslanders like the idea that everyone, regardless of whether they are a prince or an average man or woman on the street, is created the same,” said the state’s Health minister Cameron Dick.

Prince Frederik met his wife, then a commoner from Tasmania known as Mary Donaldson, in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.