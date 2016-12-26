‘Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Reveals What’s Coming in Season 2

The chronicle of Queen Elizabeth’s life has only just begun on the hit Netflix series The Crown.

The making of season two is already well underway and will feature a greater emphasis on the life of Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip and introduce a greater role for her oldest son and direct heir, Prince Charles.

“We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story,” Crown creator and writer Peter Morgan tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. The second season is expected to debut in late 2017.

The production team has recently been in South Africa filming part of Philip’s Commonwealth tour, which took him away from his wife and young family for several months.

For more on the real stories behind The Crown, pick up a copy of the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie adds, “We glance backward to Philip’s childhood and his upbringing, and how that might have impacted him as a man, a father and as Prince Consort — which is fascinating.”

The Britain of 1957-64 is also changing greatly. “It’s goodbye to a different, Edwardian, post-Imperial world,” Morgan adds. “We get a classlessness and a modernity beginning to creep in. It is going to be terrific.”

(For those asking, Princess Diana will be introduced toward the end of season three and will be heavily featured in the following two seasons.)

There is also another major change on the horizon: After season two, viewers are likely to be saying goodbye to the main actors, who will be replaced by older stars as their characters age onscreen, Golden Globe-nominated Crown star Claire Foy has revealed.